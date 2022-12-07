Cause of Wednesday morning house fire in Shawano area under investigation

A fire that broke out at a home near the Shawano area Wednesday morning is under investigation.

A 71-year-old man who evacuated from the home was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation. The fire was mainly on the second floor and attic of the house, located along State Highway 47-55, between Shawano and Keshena.

Fire officials said there weren't any serious issues extinguishing the fire, which was put out in about 20 minutes.

The fire is now knocked down and fire officials said no one was seriously injured. The Red Cross is assisting the man who lived in the home.