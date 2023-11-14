Cause of deadly head-on crash in Dodge County was wrong-way driver

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The cause of a deadly head-on crash in Dodge County was a wrong-way driver. Sheriff's deputies say the victims likely had no time to react.

The big question following Saturday's deadly crash is why was the driver traveling the wrong way on Highway 26 in the first place. The crash killed the drivers in both cars. Two others in the victim's car are in the hospital. The condition and ages of the victims in the hospital have not yet been released.

A slew of 911 calls came in just before 7 p.m. Saturday. A driver was going the wrong way in the southbound lanes just north of Highway 19. One vehicle, the victim's, rolled with three inside.

Investigators remain tight-lipped about what led up to the deadly crash, including how the driver entered the wrong side of the highway.

Julio Fello shares this report. Watch the video at the top of this article.