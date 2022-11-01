Catholic Charities donates $10,000 to help families impacted by Shawano County bonfire explosion

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (NBC 26) — Another teenager who was injured in the Shawano County bonfire explosion is now at home.

Isaac Nelson is one of the teenagers who suffered burns during the bonfire incident.

According to a GoFundMe page dedicated to him, Isaac was taken to a hospital in Milwaukee after suffering burns from the explosion.

Now, the GoFundMe cites a Facebook post saying Isaac is home from the hospital. His mom, Julie, wrote in part, "Isaac is officially home!! And everyone is SO excited!!! It was the longest two weeks of our lives, but the hardest part is behind us, thank you God!!!!!!!"

As of Monday night, his GoFundMe has raised more than $32,000.

Isaac and other victims have received thousands of dollars in donations.

Now, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay is donating, too.

"We just want to serve humbly," Catholic Charities director Karmen Lemke said. "It's really a part of our mission. It's part of a faith community to serve all people in need."

Through a grant, Catholic Charities is giving $10,000 to the families impacted by the incident.

Lemke says the money is being used for counseling, gas cards, and other cash assistance.

"We're here for any other needs that come up," Lemke said.

Lemke says when the money is used up, Catholic Charities expects to continue to provide counseling or other services.

"We know there's a healing component here that's going to take some time," Lemke said. "And we want to be there for them in the long run."

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Pulaski is working with Catholic Charities to help provide gas and visa cards to cover travel expenses. If you need assistance, you are asked to call the parish office at (920) 822-3279, or Catholic Charities Parish Outreach Coordinator Jesse Brunette at (920) 272-8233.