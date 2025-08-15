Cat dies in Friendship house fire, person escapes

TOWN OF FRIENDSHIP (NBC 26) — One person was able to escape a house fire in the Town of Friendship Thursday night, but firefighters say a cat died.

Dispatchers were called about a fire after 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a smoke alarm and black smoke filling a home at N7402 Lakeshore Drive in the Town of Friendship, Fond du Lac County.

Initial reports indicated black smoke was seen coming from the home; as well as, flames were visible inside the house from the exterior.

Van Dyne Fire Department firefighters and deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded.

Deputies say there was black smoke coming from the second story of the home when they arrived.

They say the loan person made it out all right, but they later discovered a cat had died because of the fire.

The Van Dyne Fire department arrived and extinguished the fire before it was able to spread further through the house, or second story.

Initial investigation shows the fire started on the first floor of the residence near an end table.

The residence sustained moderate damage to the interior first floor, with smoke and soot damage throughout the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.