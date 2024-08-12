Cat dies in Fox Crossing apartment fire

FOX CROSSING (NBC 26 — A cat died in an apartment fire over the weekend in Fox Crossing.

Firefighters say they were called to the 700 Block of Wanda Avenue for a building on fire Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say everyone evacuated the building with three cats, while smoke was coming from the front door on the first floor.

One of the residents used two fire extinguishers to douse the flames in one of the living rooms.

Firefighters then had to use one of their hoses to make sure the fire was contained.

After searching the building, firefighters found a cat and removed it from the building.

Crews performed life-saving measures, but unfortunately, the cat died from its injuries.

Nobody was hurt, and the American Red Cross is helping two people who were pushed from their homes.

Investigators say they're not sure how much damage the fire caused.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.