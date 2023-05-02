Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Careless use of smoking material causes Sheboygan apartment fire

Sheboygan Fire Department
Sheboygan Fire Department<br/>
Sheboygan Fire Department
Sheboygan Apartment Fire
Sheboygan Apartment Fire
Posted at 10:48 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 11:48:29-04

SHEBOYGAN (NBC 26) — Crews from the Sheboygan Fire Department forced their way into an apartment after careless use of smoking material caused a fire.

Sheboygan Apartment Fire

At 6:20 a.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department released they received a report of fire alarms sounding and smoke filling an apartment building in the 2300 block of Hillshire Drive.

When crews arrived, an active fire that had started on a second-story porch had spread to the interior of the building. Firefighters had to force the apartment door open to gain access, authorities reported.

Sheboygan Apartment Fire

After entry, the fire, which had spread into the walls, was able to be extinguished. Additional crews on scene searched connecting apartments to ensure all occupants had evacuated safely.

There were no injuries reported. It is estimated the fire caused $15,000 worth of damages.

Sheboygan Fire Department

The Sheboygan Fire Department released a message following the fire,

The Sheboygan Fire Department would like to remind the public that working fire alarm systems provide early notification in the event of a fire, and occupants should evacuate when a fire alarm is sounding.

It is important to remember that all smoking materials should be completely extinguished after use and disposed of in an appropriate container.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!