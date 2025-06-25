Car strikes bicycle, killing a juvenile in Green Lake

GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — A juvenile was killed in a crash involving a bicycle and a car outside of the Green Lake library on Wednesday morning, according to Green Lake Police.

The Green Lake Police Department says multiple agencies were dispatched to the location on Hill Street just before 10 a.m. of Wednesday for a crash involving a bicycle and a car.

A juvenile was killed in the crash, police confirms.

According to police, the juvenile was riding their bike on the sidewalk when the driver of a car was attempting to park in the angle parking along the north side of Hill Street. The car went over the curb and struck the juvenile on the bike.

Police say the juvenile was taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Caestecker Public Library announced on their social media page the library would be closing for the rest of the day Wednesday, canceling a scheduled event.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.