Car matching description of vehicle connected to fatal shooting of 5-year-old taken as evidence

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department confirmed that a vehicle believed to be driven by suspect Jordan J. Leavy-Carter was located and will be processed as evidence.

A witness told NBC 26 that the car was spotted fastened to a tow trailer truck traveling north on I-41. It was last seen headed north in the Appleton area.

Earlier Wednesday, the Green Bay Police Department identified the 5-year-old girl who died from a shooting at a residence on the 1600 block of Amy Street.

Police confirm Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley died after being shot Monday. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

Green Bay Police are still searching for a person of interest in the case, Jordan J. Leavy-Carter, 35 years old, of Green Bay. Mr. Leavy-Carter was believed to be driving a dark green Mercury Milan sedan with front-end damage and a license plate reading AHT-7886.

