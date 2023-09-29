Car enthusiasts switching gears for AUTOBERFEST

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Before driving into work or hitting the road before the weekend, the Automobile Gallery and Event Center is swapping out wine and cheese for beer and brats with a German-inspired car show this weekend.

The collection is only available to see on Saturday, and it's the second annual AUTOBERFEST.

You'll be able to see several German cars and enjoy food and drinks from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Automobile Gallery and Event Center Executive Director Darrel Burnett says people are encouraged to dress up in their favorite German attire to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"But also, Mercedes, BMW, Audis, and Amphicars on and on and on... This is going to be something they can't see anywhere else in the United States on this particular day," Burnett said.

Tickets start at $10 and go all the way up to $15.

Again, the event is Saturday Sept. 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Automobile Gallery and event center in Green Bay.

