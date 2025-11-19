Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Candle causes camper fire, no injuries

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Everyone is all right after a camper caught fire early Wednesday morning in Green Bay.

Firefighters were called to 519 Lake Street at 4:42 a.m. for a camper on fire that was dangerously close to a garage.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control before it spread to any nearby buildings.

One person was checked on scene by a Green Bay Metro Fire Department medical unit, and they were released.

Fire Marshals believe the fire started by improper use of a candle, and the fire caused nearly $4,000 in damages.

The incident remains under review.

