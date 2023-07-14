Canadian wildfire smoke to return to Wisconsin this weekend

MILWAUKEE — More and more it appears another round of Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to return to Wisconsin this weekend, according to meteorologists.

Last month, the smoke and higher ozone levels created alarming air quality conditions, triggering alerts throughout the state.

Meteorologist Brian Niznansky predicts there will be enough smoke for hazy conditions, "but also a chance some of the smoke makes it to the surface again by late Saturday and into Sunday."



Due to this, the state's air quality could return to unhealthy levels.

"Since it was unprecedented, it's hard to imagine it as bad as last time, but model data and imagery bring some pretty dense smoke to the region once again," Niznansky says. "This time around most of the smoke is coming from fires in western Canada, where last time most was from Quebec."

Last time around, Milwaukee was ranked the worst air quality in the world due to the smoke at the end of June. Those who went outside were able to smell the Canadian wildfire smoke as the Air Quality Index climbed into the red "unhealthy for everyone" range.

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, as of Thursday, there are currently 904 active wildfires across the country.