GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland is looking back on his last 30 years in in Green Bay.

From forecasting the devastating storms that slammed the Fox Valley during the summer of 2026 to recalling the Blizzard of 2018, Cameron's expertise has been recognized near and far.

WATCH OUR TRIBUTE TO CAMERON HERE:

Cameron Moreland celebrates 30 years at NBC 26

Cameron was recently recognized by the Village of Ashwabuenon for his years of dedication to northeast Wisconsin, and he also earned northeast Wisconsin bragging rights by nabbing an Emmy award for Weather Anchor.

Cameron says he plans to continue being the Chief Meteorologist at NBC 26 for 30 more years to come.