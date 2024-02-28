Business leaders prepare for 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin business leaders had the opportunity to learn how they can get involved in the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, and they also had a chance to ask questions about the event during the annual CEO Breakfast at St. Norbert College.

Gabrielle Dow with the Packers has been working tirelessly to organize every angle of what the draft will mean for Green Bay and the Packers, and she decided to share where she is in the process of organizing all the logistics of next year's big event.

She says 1,800 people will be needed to pull it off and make everything a success.

With more than $7.5 million already raised, she says Green Bay is poised to make this the greatest NFL Draft in history.

"So, I feel really really good where we are as a community and how we are going to really showcase our state and take care of what we need to take care of," Dow said.

Dow says if you'd like to get your business involved, you can visit the Discover Green Bay website and sign up, and the NFL will likely start reviewing some of those bids this fall.

We did ask where the stage would be set up, because that's been one of the most common questions among football fans, and Dow said she didn't have an answer yet, but she said it would not on Lambeau Field.