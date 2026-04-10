Bus shelter concerns spark new loitering debate in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Concerns over loitering at a Green Bay Metro bus shelter are now prompting action at the village level.

The issue came to a head after transit officials reported ongoing problems at a bus shelter in Ashwaubenon, including complaints about a strong odor and allegations that a man had been using the space as a bathroom.

Green Bay Metro Transit Director Patty Kiewiz said staff repeatedly asked the individual to leave and even offered transportation to a local shelter, but he declined. When police were called, officers told staff they could not force him to leave.

Village officials say that is because Ashwaubenon currently does not have a loitering ordinance that would allow police to take enforcement action in situations like this.

In response, the village is now considering a revised loitering ordinance aimed at addressing specific behaviors rather than broadly restricting presence in public spaces.

The proposed changes would:

Define loitering and public places more clearly

Focus on conduct that blocks sidewalks, transit access, or business activity

Allow officers to order someone to move before issuing a citation

Include specific language related to interference at transit stops

Village staff says the updated ordinance is designed to be easier to enforce and more legally sound, while balancing public access with safety concerns.

The Public Works and Protection Committee approved the ordinance Thursday night. The measure will now move to the Village Board for final consideration.

