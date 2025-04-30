Bucks fall to Pacers, 119 to 118

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (NBC 26) — The Milwaukee Bucks' season has come to an end.

For the third time, the Bucks fell short of reaching the second round of the playoffs.

Gary Trent Jr. had four three-pointers in overtime, and he scored a game-high of 33 points.

However, Trent turned the ball over twice in the final minute of the game, and that allowed the Pacers back into the game.

With a second to go, Tyrese Haliburton gets the layup to fall over Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Pacers win in overtime, 119 to 118.

After the final whistle, things got heated between Antetokounmpo and the father of Tyrese Haliburton, after he walked onto the court and tracked down the Bucks superstar.

"Losing a game, emotions run high. Having a fan at the moment I though it was fan—his dad—coming on to the floor with his face, this is what we do. I feel like that is very, very disrespectful," Antetokounmpo said.

"I talked with him. I'll talk with Giannis eventually about it. I don't think my pops was in the right at all there," Haliburton said.

Tuesday night, Tyrese Haliburton's father, John Haliburton, took to "X" to say he sincerely apologizes to Giannis , the Bucks, and the Pacers for his actions.

John Haliburton said, "This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son, and I will not make that mistake again."

