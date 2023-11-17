Bruce Harrison named Executive Reporter at NBC 26

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4's Bruce Harrison has been named the new Executive Reporter at NBC 26. In his new role, Harrison will lead a group of talented journalists to tell the stories of our neighbors here in northeast Wisconsin.

Harrison has been part of the TMJ4 News team since July 2021. In that time he has demonstrated journalistic excellence while covering major stories like the Darrell Brooks trial and many others.

Before coming to TMJ4 News, he was a reporter based in Seoul, South Korea. He traveled across the region reporting for outlets across the world.

He will begin his new role in January.