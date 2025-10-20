Brown County to host drug take-back event

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Brown County Public Health, in partnership with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC), is hosting a Drug Take Back event tomorrow, Tuesday, October 21, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the ADRC, 300 S. Adams Street, Green Bay.

The event offers community members a quick, no-questions-asked way to dispose of unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications — helping keep families safe and prevent accidental overdoses.

Why It Matters

Leaving old medications at home can pose dangers, especially for children, older adults, and people with mental health or substance use disorders. Drug Take Back events aim to cut down on overdose risks.

So far in 2025, Brown County has reported 24 overdose-related deaths. In 2024, there were 31 deaths. Officials say clearing out medicine cabinets is one simple step to protect lives.

"When you bring your unused and expired medicines to a Drug Take Back Day, you're keeping yourself, your family, and your community safer," Brown County Public Health Manager Marissa Powell said.

What You Can Bring

Accepted items include:

Pills, capsules, patches, vials, creams, ointments, inhalers, liquids in original containers

Non-aerosol sprays

Pet medications

Vape pens/e-cigarette devices with batteries removed

What’s NOT Accepted

Aerosol cans

Sharps/syringes

Illegal drugs

Anything containing blood or bodily fluids

Household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas)

Mercury thermometers, iodine-containing medications

Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, sunscreen, etc.)

Vape pens/e-cigarette devices with built-in, non-removable batteries

Can’t Make It?

If you can’t attend tomorrow’s local takeback, you can participate in the National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services offers an interactive map of statewide collection sites to find locations near you.

