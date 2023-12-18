Brown County to donate land to veterans for affordable housing

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Plans to bring more affordable housing to veterans in need in Brown County is one step closer to reality on the east side of the city.

Community leaders say a major donation by the county is helping that plan become a reality.

Brown County is proposing to donate 3.5 acres of land to Veterans First of Northeast Wisconsin for its Veterans Village Projectto build housing for veterans—including a range of services to help them transition to stable and independent living.

This idea has been a couple years in the making and could break ground this coming spring with the goal of housing up to 25 veterans in more than 20 tiny homes.

Veterans First leader Gail Nohr has dedicated her life to helping veterans and says this project is her way of helping those who have sacrificed so much.

"To be able to provide this resource to so many people in need is my life's goal. I have been working with veterans my whole life, and to be able to give this to veterans is just what I was put here for. It's my purpose in life," Nohr said.

The plan is to have more than 20 tiny homes surrounded by a community center to help veterans.

Again, this is the latest step in this proposed project, and we should know more information Wednesday as the board will make its decision on whether to move forward with the project.

The Brown County Board of Supervisors will vote this Wednesday on a resolution authorizing the donation of the land at 2890 St. Anthony Drive on Green Bay's east side.

The Brown County Board of Supervisors' meeting will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. inside the basement of the Brown County Central Library at 515 Pine Street in Green Bay.