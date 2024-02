TOWN OF SCOTT (NBC 26) — The Brown County Sheriff's Office tells NBC 26 three people have been rescued from the ice after being trapped on the Bay of Green Bay.

The sheriff's office said the individuals were rescued on the eastern shore of the Bay near Point Comfort in the town of Scott.

Brown County Sheriff's Captain John Rousseau said they got the call just after 2 p.m., and the three people were rescued by New Franken Fire Department's boat in about an hour.