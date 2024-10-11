Brown County named as a battleground county to watch in the presidential election

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Candidates are making a final push in places like Wisconsin ahead of the election, and because polls are so close, they're taking it a step further by ramping up resources in battleground areas like Brown County.

According to U.S. News and World Report, Brown County was listed as one of 15 battleground counties to watch in the 2024 election.

Experts say voters can expect to see more visits from presidential candidates in the coming weeks to persuade undecided voters in one final push.

Green Bay voters Cody Bunnell and Jaimie Robillard say they've noticed the increased efforts by the Trump and Harris campaigns to persuade undecided voters ahead of November.

"I feel like it's a lot more heated," Robillard said.

"There's more rhetoric I think," Bunnell said.

The competition is undoubtedly heated in Wisconsin and Brown County.

UWGB Political Science Professor Aaron Weinschenk says even though Brown County typically goes red during elections, there's a reason both candidates are putting in the extra effort when it comes to vying for votes.

"It's like a county that has a mix of urban and rural... we hear a lot about the urban-rural divide in politics, especially Wisconsin politics. You have Green Bay that tends to be bluer if you zoom in on the city, but lots of suburban areas surrounding it. You know, lots of smaller communities and then plenty of more rural communities around it as well," Weinshenk said.

Despite amped-up advertisements and visits to northeast Wisconsin from both candidates, Bunnell and Robillard believe most voters have already decided who they're choosing and why.

"Everyone is really focused on turning the economy around," Bunnell said.

"We're kind of looking to buy a house, and it's not the best time to buy a house. Will it ever be a good time to buy a house? I don't know. So, I think those things will play a factor for me personally," Robillard added.

Both voters say they're looking forward to life returning to normal.

"I feel like everybody gets kind of crazy, but the day comes, the day gets over, and I feel like your daily life doesn't really change all that much," Robillard said.

"I'm looking forward to after the fact. I'm looking forward to more January, February, when we start seeing some new bills come across. We'll see who's running the show at that point, and then we'll go from there," Bunnell said.

Even though Professor Weinshenk expects President Trump to defeat Vice President Harris in the Brown County election, he added, "I wouldn't be surprised if she won Wisconsin just given the way things are going in terms of messaging and visiting the state and some of the issues, but it's going to be close."

Other areas like Kenosha and Racine Counties are expected to be close this year too, after President Trump won those areas by a small margin in 2020.