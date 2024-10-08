Brown County Historical Society celebrates its 125th anniversary

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Brown County Historical Society may have been founded under a different name, but the group has been going strong for 125 years.

On Monday, Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach presented a congratulatory resolution from the Brown County Board of Supervisors to the Brown County Historical Society in front of the Hazelwood Historic House and Museum in Green Bay.

The resolution recognized and commended the Society on the 125th Anniversary of its founding as the first local historical society in Wisconsin.

In 1899, former Green Bay Mayor Arthur Neville and 48 community leaders formed the Green Bay Historical Society which was later renamed the Brown County Historical Society.

The organization worked to preserve historic buildings in Brown County and was instrumental in the formation of the Heritage Hill State Park.

125 years later, the Brown County Historical Society promotes an appreciation and understanding of the rich history of Brown County through educational programs, events and historic preservation activities.