Brown County Fair underway

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The Brown County Fair has everything from carnival rides to cattle, and there's something for everyone.

Kids in 4-H are busy proudly showing off their hard work in northeast Wisconsin this week.

Tristen Verbeten is from Reedsville, and he says a lot of hard work goes into taking care of Pixie, and he's excited to walk away with top honors this fair season.

Tristen says the best part is connecting with friends he hasn't seen throughout the year and spending time with family.

"I think it's definitely, just being able to spend time with the cows and your friends here and just having a good time. This is my heifer, Pixie. I showed her last year as a cow-calf pair. Now, she's all grown up into a heifer. So, I took her this year again," Tristen said.

Fair leaders say the rodeo starts Friday and goes Saturday - both at 7:30 p.m.

There are more than 5,000 exhibits to enjoy this year, from cattle to crafts; and if you're feeling active, you can try some of the different rides and games.

