Brown County endangered teen missing from Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Daniela I. Velaquez, a 17-year-old Hispanic girl from Wrightstown who has been missing and endangered since Sunday, January 29.

Velaquez is 5 foot 3 inches, about 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on foot in the area of Highway 96 and Blake Road in the town of Wrightstown wearing red and white pajama pants and a black and grey sweatshirt.

Those with information are asked to contact Sgt. Matthew Omdahl or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.