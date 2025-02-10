Traffic resumes after Brown County crash

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Authorities confirm all lanes are back open after the crash was initially reported around 7:45 AM this Monday.

___________________

There's a traffic alert for drivers in the Green Bay area this morning.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a crash reported at 7:45 AM on Interstate 43 southbound.

Deputies say the crash happened in the left lane, and they believe it'll take crews at least an hour to review the damage and have traffic moving normally again.

That's at Webster Avenue on I-43 SB.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.