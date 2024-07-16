Brown County Clerk of Courts office warns people of fake jury duty scams

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Brown County Clerk of Courts office is warning people of jury duty scams that involves individuals pretending to be law enforcement and calling jurors.

Scammers are asking for people to send gift cards, bitcoin and other payments or be arrested, the Brown County Clerk of Courts warns.

"I urge you to not fall for it," John A. Vander Leest of the Brown County Clerk of Courts said.

Reminder, when potential jurors are called for jury duty, they are mailed a summons and a juror handbook.

Officials say the imposters indicate records showing the jurors failed to appear for jury duty and must now either turn themselves in to the sheriff's office for arrest, or send a payment through a gift card. Some people may have been mailed false payment notices with instructions on where to send the gift card information. The clerk of courts says some jurors might even be texted fake bench warrant documents.

“There is no situation where it would be necessary for jurors to send cash, gift cards, or Bitcoin for missing jury service,” John A. Vander Leest of the Brown County Clerk of Courts said. “These are complete scams, and I urge you to not fall for it. Please talk to your family members about this scam so they don’t fall victim to it. I’ve had multiple calls from victims who have paid $500 or more to the scammers.”

The clerk of courts is reminding people that when potential jurors are called for jury duty, they are mailed a summons and a juror handbook with specific instructions for them to follow. Potential jurors are advised to follow those instructions.

If you have been affected by this scam, you are asked to call your local police department.