Brown County begins effort to identify likely grave sites at former Poor Farm

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — Brown County is launching an effort to identify and honor likely grave sites at part of the former Poor Farm property.

County Executive Troy Streckenbach and UW-Oshkosh anthropologist Dr. Jordan Karsten shared an update on the initiative Thursday, saying that a targeted ground-penetrating radar survey has been underway for several months.

The survey focuses on a section of county-owned land where officials are working to better understand where markers for likely grave sites may be needed.

Karsten said the ground-penetrating radar technology allows his team to determine where something is buried, how deep it is, its shape, and whether it appears to be human remains, animal remains, or another type of artifact.

"Treating that location respectfully is important for the dignity of those people who are buried on top of this hill," Karsten said.

Streckenbach said identifying and documenting the grave sites is a way to honor former residents of the Poor Farm and preserve their memory.

Brown County expects to receive Karsten's report in the coming weeks. The report will also be shared with the Wisconsin Historical Society, which will help determine the next steps.

