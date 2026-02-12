Brown County approves downtown coal relocation

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Brown County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night to move the downtown coal piles, clearing the way for expansion at the Port of Green Bay and redevelopment along Mason Street.

During a special meeting, supervisors approved a final contract with the C. Reiss Company to relocate its coal piles from the Mason Street site to Fox River Terminals. The company’s salt operations will move to the former Pulliam plant site.

The Mason Street property will then be redeveloped into a mixed-use development, a project expected to bring millions of dollars into the local economy.

In a statement emailed to NBC 26, C. Reiss called the vote “an important step forward in the effort to expand capacity at the Port of Green Bay and advance the redevelopment of the former Pulliam site.”

The company added, “C. Reiss has proudly served the Green Bay community for more than 100 years, and we appreciate the work of Brown County, the City of Green Bay, and state partners as we move toward finalizing and executing the lease.”

