Brittany Zimmermann's killer sentenced to life in prison without parole

MADISON, Wis. — The man found guilty of killing University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann nearly 15 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

David Kahl appeared in court Friday for sentencing, where, according to NBC15, a judge told Kahl how amazing Brittany was and how Kahl took everything away from her and her family.

Kahl plead guilty to the 2008 crime back in October 2021, his attorney saying Kahl did a lot of soul searching and "he let go of a secret that he had been keeping for 14½ years.”

Kahl's attorney previously said Kahl was going door-to-door in Zimmermann’s neighborhood, running a scam to collect money to repair a nonexistent flat tire. He was really collecting money for crack cocaine and was already high when he went to Zimmermann’s apartment, prosecutors said.

He stepped into the bathroom for a moment and when he came out, Zimmermann was on the phone. In the throes of his high, his lawyer said he was paranoid and "basically lost it."

NBC15's Elizabeth Wades said he stabbed Brittany 19 times, and the judge does not believe Kahl understands the full extent of his actions.