Bring an appetite & a smile: 28 Local Restaurants ready to participate in Oshkosh Restaurant Week

OSHKOSH, WIS. (NBC26) — The 6th Annual Restaurant Week Event kicks off in Oshkosh on Jan. 18.
28 different restaurant locations in Oshkosh will be participating in the 10-day event this year.
Most of the participating restaurants will be offering three-course menu options for lunch, dinner or both.
The participating locations are listed below.
-Bar 430
-Becket's
-Chalice
-Chester V's
-Cozumel
-Dublin's Irish Pub
-Eaton's Pizza on Oshkosh Ave
-Eaton's Pizza on S. Koeller St.
-Elsewhere Market and Coffeehouse
-Fox River Brewing Co.
-Gabe's Kitchen
-Game Time Sports Bar
-Gardina's Kitchen and Bar
-Greene's Pour House at the Granary
-The Hanger
-Jeff's on Rugby
-Los Jaripeos
-Manila Resto
-Mara's Brazilian Cuisine
-Mile High Pub
-Parker John's BBQ
-Parm
-Pilora's Cafe
-The Roxy
-Ruby Owl Tap Room
-The Taqueria
-TJ's Harbor
-TJ's Highland
Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 18-28.