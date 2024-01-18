Bring an appetite & a smile: 28 Local Restaurants ready to participate in Oshkosh Restaurant Week

OSHKOSH, WIS. (NBC26) — The 6th Annual Restaurant Week Event kicks off in Oshkosh on Jan. 18.

28 different restaurant locations in Oshkosh will be participating in the 10-day event this year.

Most of the participating restaurants will be offering three-course menu options for lunch, dinner or both.

The participating locations are listed below.

-Bar 430

-Becket's

-Chalice

-Chester V's

-Cozumel

-Dublin's Irish Pub

-Eaton's Pizza on Oshkosh Ave

-Eaton's Pizza on S. Koeller St.

-Elsewhere Market and Coffeehouse

-Fox River Brewing Co.

-Gabe's Kitchen

-Game Time Sports Bar

-Gardina's Kitchen and Bar

-Greene's Pour House at the Granary

-The Hanger

-Jeff's on Rugby

-Los Jaripeos

-Manila Resto

-Mara's Brazilian Cuisine

-Mile High Pub

-Parker John's BBQ

-Parm

-Pilora's Cafe

-The Roxy

-Ruby Owl Tap Room

-The Taqueria

-TJ's Harbor

-TJ's Highland

Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 18-28.

