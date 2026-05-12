Brillion police search for child who left school grounds

UPDATE: Sheriffs say the child has been located safe.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Police are asking for the public's help in locating a fourth grader who left school grounds around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the boy is about 9 or 10 years old, 4 feet tall and has short blond hair. The child is said to be wearing light gray pants and a light gray shirt, and was last seen walking west on Tesch Street in Brillion at around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are asking neighbors to check their ring and porch cameras so they can get a direction on where the child went.

Anyone who locates the child or has any information is asked to call Calumet County Dispatch at 920-849-2335.