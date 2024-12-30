Brillion man taken to hospital after rolling over his car, deputies say

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Deputies say a 26-year-old Brillion man was taken to a hospital over the weekend after he rolled his car over multiple times.

The sheriff's office says they were called at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday to an address on County Trunk Highway GG near Nackers Road in the town of Buchanan in Outagamie County. It was reported that a man walked to a home after getting into a crash. Deputies met up with the man, who say he sustained life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the crash happened on County Trunk Highway Z and Clune Road. They say the driver was going east on County Z when his vehicle left the road, went into a ditch, and continued through a field rolling over multiple times.

Deputies say alcohol, speed, and poor weather conditions all appear to be contributing factors in the crash.