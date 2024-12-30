Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Brillion man taken to hospital after rolling over his car, deputies say

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Deputies say a 26-year-old Brillion man was taken to a hospital over the weekend after he rolled his car over multiple times.

The sheriff's office says they were called at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday to an address on County Trunk Highway GG near Nackers Road in the town of Buchanan in Outagamie County. It was reported that a man walked to a home after getting into a crash. Deputies met up with the man, who say he sustained life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the crash happened on County Trunk Highway Z and Clune Road. They say the driver was going east on County Z when his vehicle left the road, went into a ditch, and continued through a field rolling over multiple times.

Deputies say alcohol, speed, and poor weather conditions all appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.