Bridges to temporarily close in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — There's an important reminder for drivers in the Oshkosh area this week.

Traffic will be impacted around the community due to a number of bridge closures, but it's only temporary.

Oshkosh police have not said why, but a number of bridges will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Today, the Wisconsin Street Bridge is closed.

On Tuesday, the Congress-Oshkosh Avenue Bridge is closed.

On Wednesday, it's the Oregon-Jackson Street Bridge.

On Thursday, the Main Street Bridge is closed.

Again, each of those bridges will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Police say the schedule can change because of the weather, but they're encouraging drivers to accommodate for extra travel time.