Bricks tumble to sidewalk, road as portion of Kaukauna building's facade falls

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — No one was hurt after bricks started falling from a building in Kaukauna.

Police were called to the 300 block of Lawe Street shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, said Kaukauna Police Sgt. Robert Momberg.

The building is The Galleria of Tile.

A portion of the building's brick facing had fallen, and the bricks tumbled onto the sidewalk and roadway, Momberg said.

No one was hurt and there was no property damage as a result of the falling bricks, Momberg said.

The cause of the issue is unknown.

Highway 55 (Lawe St.) is closed in the area until further notice; engineering and contracting workers are due to arrive Monday morning to evaluate how the building can be made safe, Momberg said.

One man lived in an apartment in the building, and has been displaced.