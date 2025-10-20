A community activist is demanding the Milwaukee Brewers apologize to a Dodgers fan who says he faced unfair treatment during a game at American Family Field last week, after a viral video showed another fan appearing to make racially charged comments toward him.

The incident occurred when Ricardo Fosado, a U.S. Navy veteran and Mexican American, was cheering after a Dodgers home run. A Video from the stands shows a back-and-forth confrontation began and Milwaukee fan Shannon Kobylarczyk appearing to yell, "Let's call ICE."

Fosado responded that he's a U.S. citizen and served in two wars.

"It bothered me because I happen to be of Hispanic descent," said Raul Montes, a community activist from Chicago who has been in contact with Fosado.

Brewers fan confrontation sparks call for team apology after viral video

Montes said what followed added insult to injury, claiming Fosado was escorted out of the stadium and later banned from Brewers games.

"I've talked to Mr. Fosado and he wants an apology and there might be some litigation involved here," Montes said.

TMJ4 Raul Montes, a community activist from Chicago

The video quickly spread online, prompting Manpower Group to cut ties with Kobylarczyk and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin to announce she resigned from its board.

Milwaukee Brewers fan fired after saying she would call 'ICE' on Dodgers fan

"To say that at this point in time, with what's going on people are stressed out about this," Montes said.

Montes is calling for a public apology from the Brewers and compensation for what he calls disparity of treatment. The Brewers have not replied to requests for comment nor commented publicly on calls for an apology.

"Apologies at the very least, and give Mr. Fosado some World Series tickets or something, do something to make him happy, kind of close the wound," Montes said.

Montes said this was Fosado's first time attending a Brewers game and despite what happened, he hopes the incident leads to better awareness and change.

