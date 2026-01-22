Brewers bring big league fun to Howard Elementary in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Students at Howard Elementary in Green Bay got an unforgettable visit today from the Milwaukee Brewers — complete with some hometown heroes and the team’s famous Racing Sausages.

Brewers players Caleb Durbin and Chad Patrick joined students for a lively Q&A session, answering questions about baseball, teamwork, and life as professional athletes. The excitement didn’t stop there — the Racing Sausages brought their signature high-energy race right into the school gym.

Usually reserved for game days at American Family Field, the race was a special treat for Howard Elementary as part of the Brewers’ effort to thank the community for its support.

Durbin said moments like these are just as meaningful as playing ball.

“Any time you can represent the Brewers, put on the jersey outside of the field and just be an active member of the community — and have the ability to talk to these kids and teachers about how important it is to be good students — was really fun, and I think an important thing for us,” Durbin said.

The celebration didn’t stop with the students. The Brewers surprised Miss Gardner with their Grand Slam Teacher Award, recognizing her outstanding dedication to education. In addition, the team donated $1,000 to the school to support learning initiatives.

Despite the chilly January weather, the day was filled with warm moments, laughter, and plenty of smiles — proving that baseball’s magic reaches far beyond the ballpark.