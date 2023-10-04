Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Brett Favre set to testify in welfare fraud scheme on October 26

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre will be questioned under oath on October 26 in the Mississippi welfare fraud civil lawsuit.
brett favre
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the Mississippi Hall of Fame in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015. Mississippi's largest public corruption case in state history, in which tens of millions of dollars earmarked for needy families was misspent, involves a number of sports figures with ties to the state — including NFL royalty Brett Favre and a famous former pro wrestler. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
brett favre
Posted at 9:28 AM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 10:28:41-04

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre will be questioned under oath on October 26 in the Mississippi welfare fraud civil lawsuit, according to a court filing by the Mississippi Department of Human Services on Monday. The notice states that Favre’s deposition will begin at 9 am on Thursday, October 26 at Hotel Indigo in Hattiesburg and will continue “day to day until completed.”

In August, the Mississippi Supreme Court said it will not dismiss Favre from a civil lawsuit filed by the state seeking to recoup millions of dollars distributed as part of what the state calls a statewide welfare fraud scheme. Favre’s attorneys have said he didn’t receive any financial benefit from the transfer of money. The former NFL star has not yet been criminally charged in the scheme but is one of more than three dozen people and entities named in the civil suit. Favre’s deposition will be recorded by “stenographic means” and “may be video recorded,” the notice also states.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!