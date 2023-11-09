Breaking down accidental death statistics in children

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It's Childhood Safety Awareness month, and medical experts want to share a few helpful reminders to keep your family safe.

Accidents are the leading cause of death for people 18 and younger, but there are a few things you can do to protect everyone in your home.

Accidental death statistics:



Car Crashes: 4,564 Suffocation: 1,600 Drowning: 983 Poisoning: 824 Fires/Burns: 391 Falls: 151

A child dies every hour from a preventable injury across the country.

That comes out to nearly 9,000 deaths a year.

Rishelle Eithun is the UW Health Pediatric Injury Prevention Manager, and she says a few small things like making sure your child fits in their car seat and keeping medication in a safe, locked space can make a world of difference.

"There's falls, there's motor vehicles, there's drownings, there's just so many things that goes into it. Statistically it's just something to be aware of. It's definitely there, but it's also preventable, and I think that's one of the things that we can do a great job to prevent this and having that skill set and guiding those parents is really important," Eithun said.

Eithun says the State of Wisconsin has a lot of different resources available for parents to keep their kids safe.