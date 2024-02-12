Brain Center of Green Bay to benefit from day-long fundraiser

The Brain Center of Green Bay is one of 50 non-profit groups selected to benefit from this year's annual Give Big Green Bay fundraiser.

"We are a hidden gem. Come see us. We often forget about our brain health before it's too late, but we're here to help, and we don't charge," said Brain Center of Green Bay Program Manager LaReina Tipping.

Tipping says the non-profit helps clients of all ages who are looking to improve their memory—ranging from patients who have been recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease to new mothers who are trying to get better sleep.

"I think it's fantastic," said Brain Center client, Laura Kane.

Kane says she started changing her diet to address some inflammation issues and was not sure where to turn. So, she tried the brain center a few months ago to improve her health.

"I think I wouldn't be doing as well or have as much energy and feel as good as I do," Kane said.

She says the non-profit's volunteers are retired medical professionals, and they're all eager to put their expertise to good use.

"They take the time here, and they truly listen to your complete story and not only my background but what I wish to achieve. They help me to that, and I feel that it is important that more people know that we're here," Kane said.

Non-profit leaders say they helped nearly 150 clients last year, and this year's Give Big contribution will certainly help more clients like Kane.

"I hope more people will find out about it, and I hope more people will support it," Kane said.

You will have your chance to donate during Give Big Green Bay.

That's Feb. 21-22.

The Brain Center is also celebrating Brain Awareness Week next month with a free community event at the Green Bay Botanical Garden.