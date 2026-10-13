Bond set for Fond du Lac man accused of attempted homicide

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A Fond du Lac man accused in a domestic violence case is being held on a $1.5 million cash bond.

Justin A. Hamilton is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, along with 14 additional charges, according to Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

Prosecutors said the charges stem from a domestic abuse investigation, and additional charges and penalty enhancers are expected to be filed.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 5 at 1:30 p.m.

In a statement, Toney praised the victim for contacting law enforcement, saying that action likely helped save lives and allowed officers to intervene quickly.

Officials also reminded those experiencing domestic violence that resources are available, including the Solutions Center and the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Hamilton is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. If convicted on all charges, prosecutors say he could face more than 100 years of confinement.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.