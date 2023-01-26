Body pulled from icy Fox River in Green Lake County

GREEN LAKE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A body was pulled from the Fox River on Thursday, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 6:50 a.m. Thursday the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton on the Fox River.

Officers went to the residence and found the property unoccupied with tracks on the ice leading to an area of broken ice and open water. Princeton Fire/Rescue and EMS were paged and responded to the scene. The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office Drone Unit responded as well.

Using an underwater camera, Princeton Fire/Rescue crews found the subject in the river shortly after deploying. The person was removed from the river and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.