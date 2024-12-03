Body pulled from Fox River in Green Lake County, deputies say

GREEN LAKE COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office says crews recovered a 75-year-old man's body from the Fox River on Monday.

Deputies say they received a call that the man did not return home when he was supposed to. They say a relative went looking for the man and found his vehicle in the Fox River adjacent to his property.

When crews arrived, they found the man's vehicle in the river and recovered the man, who was outside of his vehicle.

Deputies say they do not believe the incident happened Monday morning because of the river's icy conditions.

The man's name was not released.