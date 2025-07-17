Body of missing Dodgeville woman believed to be found in Nebraska after police chase

Authorities believe they have found the body of a missing Dodgeville woman in Nebraska following a police chase that ended in a crash.

The body was discovered when Nebraska State Patrol attempted to pull over a car they believed to be connected to the disappearance of 67-year-old Dorinda Segebrecht.

Segebrecht was last seen Monday, July 14, and a missing endangered person alert was issued the next day.

Officials say the 23-year-old driver fled from officers just before 2 a.m., then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a creek.

Watch: Missing woman's body believed found in Nebraska after police chase

The driver was arrested at the scene after fleeing on foot and taken to the Lancaster County Jail in Nebraska, according to officials. Authorities say the body of an adult woman, believed to be that of Segebrecht, was found in the vehicle, but they are still waiting for a positive identification.

"At this time, this appears to be a random act of violence, and we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public in relation to this case," Chief Brandon Wilhelm of the Dodgeville Police Department said.

The Dodgeville Police Department is leading the investigation, and officials say there is no known relationship between the driver and Segebrecht.