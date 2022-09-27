Watch Now
Body of 49-year-old resident recovered from Fond du Lac river, no obvious signs of foul play

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 11:53 AM, Sep 27, 2022
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26)  — A body of a Fond du Lac resident was recovered from the Fond du Lac River, police said Tuesday morning.

At around 8:52 a.m., the City of Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue were called to the area of the Fond du Lac River near the 500 block of Water Street for a report of a body found in the river. The body was pulled from the river and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was positively identified as Burton F. Holstein, a 49-year-old Fond du Lac resident.

Police said there weren't any obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted by the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. This incident remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information referencing this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Dept. at 920-906-5555.

