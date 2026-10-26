Body camera video captures deer crashing through window

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Talk about an unexpected visitor.

Appleton police responded to an apartment Oct. 20 after a deer jumped through a window and made its way inside.

No one was home at the time.

Police body camera video captured the deer's eventual escape, as it jumped through another window and ran from the area.

Police said the deer appeared to be uninjured.

Officers contacted the landlord and resident afterward to address the broken windows and make sure there were no other issues inside.

Police said the unusual call also serves as a timely reminder for drivers.

Deer are particularly active during the fall breeding season, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources identifies October and November as the months when most deer-vehicle crashes occur.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and watch roadsides, particularly around dawn and dusk, when deer are most active.

Police also remind drivers that when one deer crosses a road, others may follow.