Boats, bourbon, and big savings hitting Green Bay this weekend

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Shiny new boats of every shape, size, and color will fill the Resch Expo this weekend for Green Bay’s annual Boat Show.

Doors open Friday at 2 p.m., with the event running through Sunday. From fishing boats and pontoons to jet skis, kayaks, and a wide range of accessories, all watercraft featured at the show will be offered at discounted prices.

PMI Entertainment Communications Manager Terry Charles says the show combines crowd favorites with plenty of fresh inventory.

“It’s getting closer. The days are getting longer, and boating season isn’t far away,” Charles said. “To be able to walk around here and see the newest 2026 models… if you’ve been itching to upgrade or maybe buy your first boat, this is the place to do it, because there are 15 dealers and a great selection of every type of watercraft.”

In addition to boats, this year’s show offers something special for adults — a bourbon-tasting station. Visitors can enjoy entertainment and participate in breakout classes while sampling premium pours.

If you'd like to learn more about the boat show before this weekend, you can click here.