Two people were pulled to shore in a boat rescue in De Pere.

Crews got a call about 5 p.m. Sunday to Voyageur Park, for a report of a boat that went over the dam, according to a news release from the De Pere Fire Rescue Department.

Crews got to the scene and a small inflatable boat was spotted off the fishing pier with two people on board.

Using a rope, people on shore pulled the boaters to safety.

The people on the boat were checked out by rescue crews on the scene and released.