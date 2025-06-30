Boater's body recovered after having been missing for months

WISCONSIN DELLS (NBC 26) — A boater's body was found near Newport Beach in the Wisconsin Dells Sunday afternoon. The boater, who went missing on April 3rd this year, was identified by authorities as Francesco Di Filippo of Chicago.

The boat Franncesco, another 75-year-old boater named Luis F. DiFilippo and a third occupant were on overturned near the Kilbourn Dam.

Luis's body was recovered by a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources aircraft near the beginning of the search. The third boater was able to swim to shore and was treated at the scene.

Fast running and strong currents from the dam and low visibility at night created hazardous conditions in the river were thought to be factors causing the boat to overturn.

The Wisconsin Dells Police Department (WDPD) and numerous other agencies worked to recover the bodies of both boaters.

WDPD offered their condolences for the Di Filippo and Schultz family for the loss of Francesco and it hopes the discovery can help provide a semblance of closure for them.

The department thanked the volunteers and agencies involved in looking for the missing body.

Additional information will be provided in the future, according to a WDPD release.

