Bluejays to play home games at Banta Bowl after tornado

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha High School football has a new home for the season after a tornado heavily damaged Calder Stadium last week.

The Bluejays will play their home games at Lawrence University's Banta Bowl in Appleton while crews continue to assess and repair the damage at Calder Stadium in Menasha.

The move ensures the team can keep its home schedule on track.

Menasha opens its home slate Aug. 21 against Plymouth, with kickoff now set to take place at the Banta Bowl.

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