Blue-green algae confirmed in Green Lake

GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — A lake-wide harmful blue-green algae bloom has been confirmed in Wisconsin's deepest lake, Green Lake. The Green Lake Association (GLA) says this bloom is the first ever to span across the entire lake, even reaching its deepest waters at around 200-feet.

The bloom was first reported on Sept. 16, by a member of GLA. The association collected samples of the water and confirmed the presence of blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria. GLA was able to deliver these test results in just hours, thanks to their on-site microscopes and toxin test strips.

Since the initial report, the GLA team has sampled water daily and is providing updates on their Facebook page. In the most recent update, provided on Sept.19, GLA says they are hoping the bloom will dissipate in the coming days due to cooler weather and rain.

GLA adds they have informed the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Green Lake County Public Health Department of the bloom.

"Seeing Green Lake covered by a harmful bloom like this is deeply alarming," said Stephanie Prellwitz, CEO of the Green Lake Association. "As Wisconsin’s deepest natural inland lake, experiencing something of this scale is unprecedented. The fact that we’re now seeing a lake-wide harmful algal bloom underscores the urgent need for stronger action. Local efforts are not enough—this is a statewide water quality challenge. The State of Wisconsin and the WDNR must increase their commitment to tackling nutrient pollution in Green Lake and other impaired waters if we want our lakes to stay a thriving part of our communities."

Blue-green algae can be harmful to people, pets and wildlife. GLA is advising neighbors to avoid areas of the lake with visible scum or discolored water until the bloom clears out.