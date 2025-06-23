Watch Now
Blood drive kicks off amid urgent need for all types

Matt Pearl
APPLETON (NBC 26) — You can help save a life today by donating blood.

The Community Blood Center's 2025 Summer Tour for All Types kicks off Today at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center.

That starts this morning at 7, and it goes all the way to 6 PM.

Medical experts say there's an urgent need for all types of blood—especially Type O.

Experts say every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood.

The Fox Cities Exhibition Center is located at 355 W. Lawrence Street in Appleton, and donors are encouraged to enter off Lawrence Street.

